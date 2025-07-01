MEXC Exchange
Inside OpenAI’s reported one-week shutdown — what’s really going on?
In the same week Meta poached key OpenAI researchers, reports surfaced of a one-week internal shutdown at OpenAI, what’s cooking? Meta’s talent raid disrupts OpenAI’s superintelligence ambitions On Jun. 30, OpenAI reportedly entered what several sources have described as a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 00:56
Crypto PAC-backed candidate wins Virginia primary for vacant House seat
Protect Progress, an affiliate of the cryptocurrency-backed Fairshake PAC, spent more than $1 million on media buys to support Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw.
PANews
2025/07/02 00:49
This Shiba Inu alternative readies to outperform SHIB, make millionaires in 2025
As SHIB eyes a modest rebound, new contender LILPEPE is turning heads with its utility-first meme chain and 1000x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 00:36
Base protocol Limitless raises $4M, backed by Coinbase Ventures and Arthur Hayes
Limitless trading protocol has raised $4 million, welcoming Arthur Hayes as an advisor.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 00:20
The three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind xStocks, once worked at the now-defunct DAOstack.
PANews reported on July 2 that according to LinkedIn data, the three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind the stock tokenization platform xStocks, Adam Levi Ph.D., Yehonatan Goldman, and
PANews
2025/07/02 00:03
Coinbase will list Wormhole (W)
PANews reported on July 1 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch Wormhole (W) on the Solana network; users are warned not to send W through unsupported networks
PANews
2025/07/01 23:56
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy
DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million
PANews
2025/07/01 23:30
Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025
Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025. Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail.. The post Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/01 23:27
The US SEC is exploring common listing standards for token-based ETFs to simplify the approval process
PANews reported on July 1 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is reportedly working with exchanges to develop universal listing standards for token-based ETFs, which is still
PANews
2025/07/01 23:17
