Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about
NOT
$0.002041
-2.11%
DOGE
$0.19393
-6.48%
TRUMP
$8.627
-2.26%
PANews
2025/07/01 23:15
Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives
PANews reported on July 1 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Mastercard is expanding its crypto business team and plans to recruit two vice president-level executives at its U.S. headquarters.
U
$0.01108
+0.45%
VICE
$0.01296
+1.64%
PANews
2025/07/01 23:10
Lummis' crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax
MORE
$0.10031
+0.53%
U
$0.01108
+0.45%
PANews
2025/07/01 23:05
James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
BTC
$112,740.55
-0.62%
WYNN
$0.0002798
-13.34%
PANews
2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi
Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
DEFI
$0.002021
+1.15%
PANews
2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
MOBILE
$0.0003712
-3.90%
PANews
2025/07/01 22:58
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
BTC
$112,740.55
-0.62%
ETH
$3,412.69
-3.31%
NET
$0.00011316
+2.48%
PANews
2025/07/01 22:54
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
TRUMP
$8.627
-2.26%
PANews
2025/07/01 22:50
Wall Street's Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing
Michael Saylor's once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin's resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
NOT
$0.002041
-2.11%
NOW
$0.00796
-1.84%
CLEAR
$0.03491
-4.43%
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16
PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
CHANGE
$0.00217039
-3.55%
PANews
2025/07/01 22:38
