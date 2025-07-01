2025-08-03 Sunday

Data: Bitcoin OTC trading balance has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bitcoin News, the balance of Bitcoin over-the-counter (OTC) transactions has dropped to 156,600 bitcoins, the lowest level in 10 years.
PANews2025/07/01 21:34
UK-based Smarter Web Company acquires additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million

London-listed Smarter Web Company is expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy, as more firms join in.
Crypto.news2025/07/01 21:29
UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients

PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients
PANews2025/07/01 21:23
Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds.
PANews2025/07/01 21:19
Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of
PANews2025/07/01 21:17
Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company
PANews2025/07/01 21:04
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that Bitwise sticks to its Bitcoin price target of $200,000 in 2025, citing
PANews2025/07/01 20:49
Tether and Zanzibar e-Government Authority Collaborate to Promote Digital Asset Education and Blockchain Applications

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Tether signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Zanzibar Electronic Government Administration (eGAZ) to promote digital asset education and
PANews2025/07/01 20:46
After adding positions 1 hour ago, the whale @qwatio's current BTC and ETH short positions are worth $149 million and $97.57 million respectively

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the “insider whale” @qwatio’s short position was $250 million a few days ago, and his $50 million
PANews2025/07/01 20:42

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage