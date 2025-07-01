MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Singapore has tightened regulations on cryptocurrency trading
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a statement on June 30 to tighten regulatory measures on cryptocurrency transactions to
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 19:22
Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter
PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
BTC
$112,735.32
-0.62%
SECOND
$0.0000136
+37.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 19:05
A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
GRASS
$0.6592
-5.38%
USDC
$1.0002
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:59
[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)
Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved . The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement. Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana , XRP , and ADA make it into an ETF? Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
BTC
$112,735.32
-0.62%
SOL
$158.24
-4.75%
NOT
$0.002039
-2.20%
CAP
$0.07726
-1.07%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 18:57
South Africa's state power company Eskom seeks to support Bitcoin mining and other businesses to cope with operational crisis
PANews reported on July 1 that according to MSN, South Africa's national power company Eskom is considering supporting Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence and data center businesses to cope with the
POWER
$0.01106
-1.42%
MSN
$0.01274
-10.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:55
Trump-linked Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 plans to open office in Dubai
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cryptonews, Hut 8, a North American Bitcoin mining company, registered last week to set up a new office in the Dubai International
TRUMP
$8.614
-2.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:38
Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.
MORE
$0.10041
+0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:31
Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and
BANK
$0.05291
-5.56%
PEOPLE
$0.01759
-3.82%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:28
Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
NOW
$0.00796
-1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:24
Trump's second son hints at possible run for US presidency
PANews reported on July 1 that according to reports from the British Guardian and Agence France-Presse, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, recently hinted that he or
SECOND
$0.0000136
+37.37%
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
TRUMP
$8.614
-2.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 18:12
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage