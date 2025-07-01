2025-08-03 Sunday

Singapore has tightened regulations on cryptocurrency trading

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a statement on June 30 to tighten regulatory measures on cryptocurrency transactions to
2025/07/01
Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
2025/07/01
A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
2025/07/01
[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)

Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved . The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement. Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana , XRP , and ADA make it into an ETF? Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
2025/07/01
South Africa's state power company Eskom seeks to support Bitcoin mining and other businesses to cope with operational crisis

PANews reported on July 1 that according to MSN, South Africa's national power company Eskom is considering supporting Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence and data center businesses to cope with the
2025/07/01
Trump-linked Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 plans to open office in Dubai

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cryptonews, Hut 8, a North American Bitcoin mining company, registered last week to set up a new office in the Dubai International
2025/07/01
Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.
2025/07/01
Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and
2025/07/01
Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The
2025/07/01
Trump's second son hints at possible run for US presidency

PANews reported on July 1 that according to reports from the British Guardian and Agence France-Presse, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, recently hinted that he or
2025/07/01

