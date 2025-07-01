2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

Dual Governance, a major update that will give stETH holders more control over important protocol decisions, has been formally approved by Lido DAO. The decision was confirmed on June 30 post on X by Lido, following a successful vote by…
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$3,390.59-4.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.15561-0.85%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.115-1.96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 13:47
Trump-linked American Bitcoin raises $220M to purchase Bitcoin and mining rigs

Trump-linked American Bitcoin raises $220M to purchase Bitcoin and mining rigs

Eric Trump-backed cryptocurrency company American Bitcoin has raised $220 million from private investors to purchase Bitcoin and expand its digital mining business.  The news was disclosed in a June 30 filing reviewed by Bloomberg, which revealed that part of the…
Particl
PART$0.177-0.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.609-2.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 13:46
Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin to Purchase BTC Mining Equipment, Raises $220M

American Bitcoin, a crypto venture backed by Eric Trump, has raised $220 million in a major Bitcoin mining push. The funds will be used to buy BTC mining equipment, a new filing by Hut 8 Corp. revealed. Per a Bloomberg report, about $10 million in equity was sold for Bitcoin rather than dollars on Friday, in a new share issuance to private investors. “The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its strategic and Bitcoin accumulation goals, which may include, but are not limited to, the purchase of Bitcoin and/or miners,” the filing read. Hut 8 Corp SEC filing . Source: Hut 8 American Bitcoin is a relatively new entity launched in March , which exclusively focuses on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. The company is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8. Eric Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr, said in May, “simply buying Bitcoin is only half the story,” adding that mining it becomes a bigger opportunity under favourable economics. Hut 8 Plans American Bitcoin Merger The report added that the company is pursuing a Nasdaq listing through a full stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Following the merger, both the sons of President Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., along with existing shareholders, will retain 98% of the shares in the new entity, a move that was already announced in May . The newly combined entity will operate under the American Bitcoin brand and is expected to carry the ticker symbol “ABTC,” on Nasdaq. Hut 8’s Global Expansion Plans Additionally, a representative told Bloomberg on Monday that Hut 8 is planning to diversify operations, tapping into new markets. The mining giant has chosen Dubai as its next mining destination, given the city’s crypto-friendly environment. The expansion move is not related to the Trump-linked venture, the source added.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,716.55-0.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.15561-0.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002048-2.10%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9739-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 13:35
SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF

SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the 21Shares spot Dogecoin ETF. Earlier news, Nasdaq applied to list
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199--%
U
U$0.01106+0.09%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 13:22
SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Ethereum ETF Collateralization Proposal

SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Ethereum ETF Collateralization Proposal

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF staking proposal and announced the launch of a new
U
U$0.01106+0.09%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 13:14
Trump: Musk knew I was against the electric car mandate, and the subsidies he received were the largest in history

Trump: Musk knew I was against the electric car mandate, and the subsidies he received were the largest in history

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump said in a post that Musk knew that he strongly opposed the electric vehicle mandate before supporting his presidential campaign. He believes that
CAR
CAR$0.011278+5.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.609-2.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:59
U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000
U
U$0.01106+0.09%
Startup
STARTUP$0.016936+8.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007309+0.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:48
Circle applies for a national trust bank charter to manage USDC reserves

Circle applies for a national trust bank charter to manage USDC reserves

Circle Internet Group the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has formally applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The move was made public via a June 30 press release by…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-5.77%
U
U$0.01106+0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-4.11%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005196-0.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1, 2025 – Mystery Wallet Sends $20K to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Address – Accident or Tribute?

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1, 2025 – Mystery Wallet Sends $20K to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Address – Accident or Tribute?

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 2.8%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, closing June at a record monthly high of $107,100, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,450. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1
Capverse
CAP$0.07714-1.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02175-3.16%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002593+11.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 12:42
Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director

Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director

PANews reported on July 1 that Bitcoin Layer 2 network Zulu Network announced its transformation into the AI field, focusing on decentralized AI models, AI-driven smart contracts, and the integration
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000693+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-5.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004266+1.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5859-3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:41

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage