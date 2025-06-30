MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Resupply protocol outlines recovery plan post $10M exploit, proposes $6M token burn
The decentralized stablecoin protocol recently hit by a multi-million-dollar exploit has presented a formal recovery plan to address the fallout. According to Resupply’s latest announcement, the recovery plan will focus on stabilizing the protocol’s finances and supporting affected users. At…
TOKEN
$0.01455
-4.90%
MULTI
$0.07694
+2.13%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:34
Here’s why the crypto market is at a standstill as tech stocks take flight
The crypto market has remained mostly stagnant as Amazon, Meta and Nvidia reach record-highs on the market over the previous weekend. Here’s why. In a miraculous turn-around, investors seemed to have regained a sense of new-found confidence as they flock…
HERE
$0.00048
+11.62%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
FLOCK
$0.16076
-2.08%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:32
WisdomTree Digital Trust and three other crypto-native companies have applied for a master account at the Federal Reserve
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Crypto In America, three native cryptocurrency companies have applied for the Federal Reserve's master account. WisdomTree Digital Trust, Standard Custody & Trust
TRUST
$0.0005193
-0.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:29
Kazakhstan announces plans to establish a state crypto reserve
Kazakhstan plans to establish a state crypto reserve, contingent on the creation of a legal framework to govern its formation and management. Kazakhstan’s National Bank is currently working on a detailed concept for forming and managing the reserve, potentially within…
BANK
$0.05283
-5.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:28
Bernstein gives Circle an "outperform" rating with a price target of $230
PANews June 30 news, according to The Block, analysts at research brokerage firm Bernstein gave Circle an "outperform" rating with a target price of $230. The report said that Circle
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:25
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 15.41 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to approximately 73.73 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official announcement, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:14
SOL bounces on ETF hopes, XRP eyes $27; XYZVerse targets 25,000% gains
As Solana and XRP prepare for potential breakouts, XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a fast-rising presale and bold ambitions to become the next 1,000x memecoin. #partnercontent
SOL
$158.44
-4.70%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
XRP
$2.803
-6.96%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:13
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, closed its 500 BTC position 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700
PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades closed its position of 500 BTC 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700. He currently still
BTC
$112,774.29
-0.52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:10
Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Investment Briefing 2025: The track is becoming mature and turning to capital-intensive
summary The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 (covering about 48% of the total computing power of the Bitcoin network) shows that Bitcoin mining has developed into a capital-intensive, energy-centric
POWER
$0.01106
-1.60%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:00
Well-known short seller Jim Chanos warns of the risk of a pullback in the AI sector and criticizes listed companies holding Bitcoin as "ridiculous"
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Fortune magazine, Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Co, a well-known short-selling agency, warned that although the AI craze has pushed up
WELL
$0.0001507
-0.85%
AI
$0.1144
-5.84%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 18:57
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage