Growing dissatisfaction among young people to drive BTC price: Analyst
Jordi Visser argued that growing dissatisfaction among those 25 and younger with the current financial system will increase BTC adoption.
BTC
$112,771.79
-0.45%
PEOPLE
$0.0176
-4.03%
PANews
2025/06/30 05:51
From rent checks to smart contracts: EstateX’s tokenized twist on real estate investing
As real estate investing moves onto the blockchain, Bart de Bruijn is making sure everyday investors don’t get left behind. De Bruijn is the co-founder and main director of EstateX, a rapidly growing platform that utilizes tokenization and smart contracts…
DON
$0.000808
+43.00%
T
$0.0159
-4.67%
GET
$0.005309
-6.95%
SMART
$0.004268
+1.01%
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 03:10
South Korean stocks ride crypto wave as new president backs won-based tokens
South Korean equities have surged following President Lee Jae-myung’s pledge to permit cryptocurrency assets backed by the won. This has driven intense interest among retail investors in companies associated with digital currency projects. The benchmark Kospi Composite index has gained…
INDEX
$1.249
-1.57%
LEE
$2.234
+0.26%
RIDE
$0.001036
+0.29%
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 02:35
6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon
The next bull run is likely going to reward crypto projects with real utility, not just hype. Speculation can only go so far, but what matters most is whether a token does something useful. This utility is making SPY unique even from its presale. SPY is the native token of SpacePay, a platform that lets.. The post 6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NOT
$0.002055
-2.00%
HYPE
$36.62
-1.82%
FAR
$0.000158
-3.65%
GO
$0.00093
+2.19%
99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 02:17
Texas is going Bitcoin: 3 tokens to stack as U.S. states embrace BTC reserves
Texas funds $10m Bitcoin reserve, setting stage for altcoin surge as ETF hopes and investor momentum grow. #partnercontent
BTC
$112,771.79
-0.45%
GROW
$0.0111
+21.97%
U
$0.01107
--%
STAGE
$0.0000503
-24.81%
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 00:21
Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz
Investors flock to new memecoin CATZILLA, chasing potential 15,000% gains as hype builds across the crypto market. #partnercontent
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
HYPE
$36.62
-1.82%
BUZZ
$0.007223
+0.93%
FLOCK
$0.16076
-1.72%
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 00:07
Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. The policy breakthrough in the field of stablecoins is highly consistent with
PANews
2025/06/30 00:03
SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes
Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential. #partnercontent
SOL
$158.44
-4.46%
XRP
$2.8014
-6.91%
BUZZ
$0.007223
+0.93%
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 23:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews
2025/06/29 23:30
Trump: Musk is a great guy, but what he said before was inappropriate
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Musk is a great person and I know he will do a good job, but what
TRUMP
$8.611
-2.62%
PANews
2025/06/29 23:01
