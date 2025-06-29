2025-08-03 Sunday

Peter Schiff: Selling dollars to buy Bitcoin will put additional pressure on the dollar, and wasting resources on Bitcoin is harmful to the country

PANews reported on June 29 that economist Peter Schiff tweeted that in order to cater to his donors and promote his family business, Trump claimed that Bitcoin "relieves pressure on
PANews2025/06/29 11:16
James Wynn opened a 40-fold short position in Bitcoin, with a position value of approximately $1.49 million

PANews reported on June 29 that James Wynn posted a screenshot of a 40x Bitcoin short position opened on Hyperliquid. The position held 13.91 bitcoins with a total value of
PANews2025/06/29 10:58
OneKey founder criticizes Resupply again: No action has been taken to report to the police or track down the hackers, but instead the company is targeting the victims

PANews reported on June 29 that Yishi, the founder of OneKey, once again criticized Resupply for its improper handling of the vulnerability incident. He said: "So far, I have not
PANews2025/06/29 10:04
Crypto development platform Crossmint and Visa partner to enable AI-driven on-chain payments using tokenized credentials

PANews reported on June 29 that according to an official announcement, the crypto development platform Crossmint has reached a cooperation with Visa to use tokenized credentials to implement AI-driven on-chain
PANews2025/06/29 09:32
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 8.17% month-on-month to US$125.1 million, of which Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 31.77%.

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market showed signs of recovery in the past week, with transaction volume rising 8.17% to
PANews2025/06/29 09:03
Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in
PANews2025/06/29 08:56
CoinLedger: IRS warning letters to crypto investors surged more than 750% in the past 60 days

PANews reported on June 29 that according to The block, the proportion of US cryptocurrency investors receiving warning letters from the IRS has increased dramatically. Crypto tax software platform CoinLedger
PANews2025/06/29 08:41
a16z transferred another 100,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago, and transferred out a total of 400,000 COMP in the last 21 hours.

PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the a16z address transferred another 100,000 COMP (about $4.58 million) to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago. In
PANews2025/06/29 08:27
Report: Only a Few Companies Can Survive the Strategy of Hoarding BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, only a few Bitcoin fund management companies can stand the test of time and avoid falling into a vicious "death spiral"
PANews2025/06/29 08:24
Coinbase Selected as One of Time Magazine's 2025 "100 Most Influential Companies in the World" List

PANews reported on June 29 that Time magazine released the list of the "Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the World" for 2025, and Coinbase was successfully selected. Time magazine
PANews2025/06/29 08:09

