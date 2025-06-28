MEXC Exchange
Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.
Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world
PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139
PANews reported on June 28 that HODL15Capital disclosed data on the X platform showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund IBIT has increased its holdings of BTC for nine consecutive weeks,
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market
PANews reported on June 28 that at the beginning of this week, the US dollar rose due to news of US intervention in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, but with the signing
Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped
PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%
PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
Calamos Launches Three Bitcoin ETFs to Provide Downside Protection
PANews reported on June 28 that according to PRNewswire, asset management company Calamos announced the launch of three Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, aimed at providing investors with downside protection exposure, namely:
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments
PANews reported on June 28 that the 21st Century Business Herald "demystified" stablecoins from four dimensions, and the analysis pointed out that stablecoins are the shadow of legal currency, not
NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted
PANews reported on June 28 that NOYA.ai released a report on a hacker attack on the X platform. The incident was caused by a developer who had unauthorized access to
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage