2025-08-03 Sunday

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let's take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop.
Incrypted 2025/06/28 18:01
The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which
PANews 2025/06/28 17:41
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let's take a look at what activities
Incrypted 2025/06/28 17:36
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
PANews 2025/06/28 17:29
Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"

PAnews reported on June 28 that according to the Trump Mobile website, the description of Trump Mobile T1 as "Made in the USA" has been deleted, and replaced with vague
PANews 2025/06/28 17:24
Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired
This Ethereum token could deliver a 25,000% rally, still affordable below $0.0020

Ethereum gains steam in 2025, but LILPEPE steals spotlight with Layer-2 tech and 25,000x growth potential. #partnercontent
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage