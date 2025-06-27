MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin
First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
USDC
$1.0001
-0.02%
FUTURE
$0.14919
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 11:00
Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1
SECOND
$0.0000131
+32.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:57
World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:48
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs
PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
ACT
$0.03726
-4.60%
MIN
$0.02035
-5.52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:39
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
TERMINAL
$0.00000000000000000000756
-0.52%
TOKEN
$0.0145
-5.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:33
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
ETH
$3,403.92
-3.54%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:29
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
MAN
$0.00698
-0.99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant
PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
NOT
$0.002044
-2.48%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:06
Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States
On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the
EFFECT
$0.006078
-0.40%
HOLD
$0.0000481
-5.55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:00
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage