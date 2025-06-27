MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U
$0.01102
-0.63%
HOUSE
$0.013572
-7.55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:42
New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:40
Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
RWA
$0.003479
-3.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:32
Russia’s Digital Ruble to Roll Out in September 2026, Says Central Bank
The Russian digital ruble, the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) , will finally launch nationwide on September 1, 2026, the Central Bank claims. The Central Bank says that it expects the largest commercial banks in the nation to start providing their clients with a full range of CBDC transaction options as of September next year. Digital Ruble Rollout: Can Moscow Prevent Further Delays? Its previous statements on the matter would appear to suggest the Central Bank will follow up with an order for smaller and regional banks to follow suit in September 2027. 🇷🇺 A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. #BitcoinMiining #BitcoinPrice https://t.co/nPpvHr4KJ9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 The digital RUB had been slated to launch on July 1 this year. But the Central Bank abruptly postponed the launch “indefinitely” in early March . The bank stunned the public when it initially gave no alternative launch timeline. This led to a flurry of speculation that Moscow was preparing to ditch its CBDC. Others suggested Moscow might push back the rollout to at least 2027 . Some forecasted that the Central Bank would pursue crypto-powered alternatives to the digital ruble. They cited a lukewarm reception for digital RUB plans from both the public and the banking sector. However, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that some of the biggest banks in the country are looking forward to the launch. The Russian Central Bank in Moscow. (Source: NVO [CC BY 2.5]) A VTB spokesperson said the megabank was already technologically prepared for the rollout. Sovcombank, meanwhile, said that it would be “completely ready” for customers to make digital RUB transactions by the Central Bank’s deadline. Both banks are currently working with Moscow on the ongoing digital ruble pilot. VTB said that “as the first bank to join the pilot project,” it was “technologically ready” for the launch. It added: “We are interested in providing our clients with access to the latest financial instruments as soon as possible. We expect a wide-reaching digital ruble launch for Russian citizens.” President Donald Trump said that it is possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine https://t.co/zyOyowqMjB pic.twitter.com/q2zRmeE8ST — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2025 Legislation Heads to State Duma The Central Bank says it has sent a draft bill to the State Duma. It is hoping to rapidly enshrine its demands to the banking sector in Russian law. Lawmakers have previously claimed that the Russian CBDC will be interoperable with the digital currencies issued by other BRICS member states. Some have claimed that it will be put to use in the cross-border trade sector, where it will help Russian traders avoid sanctions regimes. But critics claim that the coin may violate citizens’ privacy rights. They also complain that the digital RUB will be hard to use in more remote parts of Russia, where internet connectivity is often unstable.
READY
$0.002777
-4.24%
COM
$0.017108
-3.05%
TRADE
$0.13736
+0.88%
BANK
$0.05276
-6.13%
HARD
$0.00731
-1.52%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/27 07:30
Cryptographic trust infrastructure Inference Labs completes $6.3 million strategic financing
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt, crypto trust infrastructure Inference Labs has completed a strategic financing of US$6.3 million, with participation from DACM and Delphi Ventures, and
TRUST
$0.0005203
-0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:28
Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the private equity tokenization platform Jarsy was officially launched and completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing led by
SEED
$0.001037
-0.95%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:23
Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Tim Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, told Bo Hines, White House cryptocurrency adviser, that the crypto market structure
WHITE
$0.0004846
+1.31%
U
$0.01102
-0.63%
HOUSE
$0.013572
-7.55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:18
White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on June 27 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Bo Hines, White House digital asset policy adviser, confirmed that the United States is working on building infrastructure
WHITE
$0.0004846
+1.31%
HOUSE
$0.013572
-7.55%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:12
Bakkt submits $1 billion shelf offering application to SEC, may use proceeds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on June 27 that Bakkt Holdings submitted a $1 billion shelf offering application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proceeds from this fundraising are expected
U
$0.01102
-0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:01
Pantera Capital: Why did we invest in Worldcoin?
Author: Cosmo Jiang, Cody Poh Compiled by: TechFlow We have been looking at how blockchain can fit into a world where AI is rapidly becoming ubiquitous, with Proof-of-human being a
FIT
$0.0000472
-1.19%
AI
$0.1138
-6.95%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:00
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage