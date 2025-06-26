MEXC Exchange
Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants
PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in
PANews
2025/06/26 23:08
Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs
PANews reported on June 26 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Bitwise has submitted revised S-1 documents for its spot Dogecoin ETF and spot Aptos ETF. This move
PANews
2025/06/26 23:03
Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform
PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO
PANews
2025/06/26 23:01
Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 5,236 BTC (about $561 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews
2025/06/26 22:38
Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan
PANews reported on June 26 that according to GlobeNewswire , the board of directors of Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ) has approved the distribution of half of the proceeds from
PANews
2025/06/26 22:34
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme
PANews reported on June 26 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian man, Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, pleaded guilty in the Boston Federal Court to participating in the
PANews
2025/06/26 22:29
Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers
PANews reported on June 26 that Paypal (PYPL.O) CEO: We are creating real stablecoin use cases for our customers.
PANews
2025/06/26 22:24
LGHL Completes First Purchase of HYPE Tokens for $2 Million
PANews reported on June 26 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL ) announced that it has completed its first strategic purchase of Hyperliquid ( HYPE ) tokens for $
PANews
2025/06/26 22:21
Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team
PANews reported on June 26 that Rodrigo Araújo posted on X that he has joined the Plasma Foundation as the head of the protocol engineering team. He said that although
PANews
2025/06/26 22:15
FBI busts alleged BreachForums admin ‘IntelBroker’ with $250 Bitcoin sting
British national Kai West, known online as “IntelBroker,” has been indicted for allegedly selling stolen data on BreachForums, causing over $25 million in damages.
PANews
2025/06/26 22:13
