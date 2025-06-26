MEXC Exchange
South Korean authorities seize $3.2m worth of crypto from fake crypto exchanges
South Korean police have seized up to 4.4 billion won worth of cryptocurrency held by a group of illegal crypto exchange operators profiting off of user platform fees. According to a news report from Yonhap, the authorities raided a syndicate…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:24
U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets
Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:22
ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian
PANews
2025/06/26 14:20
South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin
A group of South Korea’s top commercial banks is taking a major step toward launching a stablecoin tied to the Korean won. A consortium including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citi Korea, and Standard Chartered Korea is leading the plan. Their goal is to bring a bank-issued digital won to.. The post South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 14:19
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement
PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
PANews
2025/06/26 14:11
Ninth Solana ETF filing lands as Invesco and Galaxy submit S-1
Invesco and Galaxy have become the ninth issuer to file for a spot Solana ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to a June 26 filing, Invesco and Galaxy’s proposed fund will offer direct exposure to Solana (SOL),…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:02
Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0: LEAP Framework to Build a Global Innovation Center
Source: Hong Kong SAR Government The Government today (June 26) published the Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong (Policy Statement 2.0), reaffirming its commitment
PANews
2025/06/26 14:00
Citibank accused of ignoring suspicious transactions in $20 million crypto scam
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Michael Zidell, a victim of a cryptocurrency scam, sued Citibank in the Manhattan Federal Court, accusing the bank of ignoring suspicious
PANews
2025/06/26 13:52
Australian listed company Opyl Limited announces Bitcoin strategy to sustain operations
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, Opyl Limited, an Australian listed biotech company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin financial strategy at a time of tight cash
PANews
2025/06/26 13:47
Coinme pays $300K fine for violating California crypto ATM laws
The case marks California DFPI’s first enforcement action under the state’s Digital Financial Assets Law.
PANews
2025/06/26 13:35
