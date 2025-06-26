MEXC Exchange
South Korean prosecutors seize $3.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies in investigation of illegal forex trading
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean prosecutors raided a group suspected of earning billions of won in fees through unregistered foreign exchange business
PANews
2025/06/26 11:19
Hyperliquid’s “Insider Whale” was liquidated three times in a row, and the value of its position has dropped to $78.89 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of Hyperliquid’s “insider whale” have just been liquidated three times in a row. The
PANews
2025/06/26 11:12
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,234 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,234 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.
BTC
$112,371.25
-0.99%
PANews
2025/06/26 11:08
Hong Kong stocks Shengli Securities rose by more than 150% in the short term
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities (08540.HK) rose by more than 150% in the short term. According to the First Financial Daily,
MORE
$0.10009
+0.13%
ROSE
$0.02306
-5.37%
PANews
2025/06/26 11:06
Many local Hong Kong brokerage firms have completed the No. 1 license upgrade, and more institutions may join in the future
PANews reported on June 26 that according to a report by Gelonghui citing Yicai, industry insiders who are directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking
MORE
$0.10009
+0.13%
FUTURE
$0.14909
-1.17%
VIRTUAL
$1.1497
-6.68%
PANews
2025/06/26 11:04
US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million
On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
U
$0.01105
+0.09%
PANews
2025/06/26 11:00
Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Russian Central Bank submitted a phased promotion plan for the digital ruble to the State Duma, requiring banks and merchants
COM
$0.017118
-2.98%
BANK
$0.05275
-6.00%
MASS
$0.0001577
-18.71%
PANews
2025/06/26 10:51
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
PANews
2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
PANews
2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
AI
$0.1136
-6.88%
PANews
2025/06/26 10:26
