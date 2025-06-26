MEXC Exchange
GameStop raises another $450 million, which may be used to purchase BTC
PANews June 26 news, according to CoinDesk, game retailer GameStop disclosed in a document submitted to the US SEC on Tuesday that it raised another $450 million through convertible bond
PANews
2025/06/26 09:41
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
PANews
2025/06/26 09:21
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
PANews
2025/06/26 09:16
DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud complete US$3.15 million financing, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud have completed US$3.15 million in financing to date, with participation from Animoca Brands, Avalaunch,
PANews
2025/06/26 09:12
Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. federal court has filed criminal charges against Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, and the indictment may change as the
PANews
2025/06/26 09:06
A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded
PANews
2025/06/26 09:02
The bet between Polygon CEO and AAVE guardian: Is Polygon's dual-currency design a blessing or a curse?
Author: Luke, Mars Finance "The money has arrived." With a screenshot of an Etherscan transaction posted by Marc Zeller on the X platform, a war of words about the future
PANews
2025/06/26 09:00
U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026
PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill
PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
Coinbase eyes record close as analysts raise price target to $510, call company 'Amazon of crypto'
Coinbase (COIN) saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.
Fxstreet
2025/06/26 08:51
Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a
PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
