Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman

PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When
PANews2025/06/25 23:52
Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow
PANews2025/06/25 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $133 million
PANews2025/06/25 23:30
Analyst: 10-year Treasury yield unlikely to fall below 4%

PANews June 25 news, TS Lombard's Daniel von Ahlen and Adrea Cicione wrote that the additional return that investors require for holding longer-term U.S. Treasuries, namely the term premium, has
PANews2025/06/25 23:29
Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Powell: We are reviewing and withdrawing several previous guidelines on cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is reviewing and withdrawing several previous guidelines on cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/06/25 23:11
$2k in SOL at $0.50 made millionaires: This penny token could repeat it in 2025

A $2k bet on Solana at $0.50 made millionaires, now LILPEPE is drawing similar comparisons ahead of the 2025 bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/25 23:10
Powell: The stablecoin industry has gradually matured and become more mainstream

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: In the past few years, the stablecoin industry has gradually matured and become more mainstream.
PANews2025/06/25 23:06

