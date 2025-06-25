2025-08-03 Sunday

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55
IMF Deputy Managing Director highlights issues in the global stablecoin race

Deputy Managing Director at the IMF Bo Li sees two unresolved issues in the global fight over stablecoin dominance, specifically in the way stablecoins are classified. During his panel speech at the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos meeting as reported…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:53
Li Lin purchased 5.9% of Tiger Brokers shares through his company Avenir Tech

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SEC documents, former Huobi founder Li Lin indirectly holds 5.9% of Tiger Brokers (UP Fintech Holding Limited) shares, totaling 10,667,580 American Depositary
PANews2025/06/25 20:52
Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC purchased another 1,208 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,932

PANews reported on June 25 that according to GlobeNewswire, ProCap BTC, LLC, a Bitcoin financial services company founded by American investor Anthony Pompliano, purchased 1,208 new Bitcoins at an average
PANews2025/06/25 20:49
Next Shiba Inu? Neo Pepe Coin rockets to $2m in stage 4 of presale

Neo Pepe has surged past $2m in its presale, combining memecoin buzz with real utility and DAO-powered governance. Could this be 2025’s Shiba Inu moment? #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:48
zkLend announced the closure of the project and the remaining funds will be used to compensate users

PANews reported on June 25 that zkLend officially announced on the X platform that the team will gradually shut down the project. The team said that the recent security vulnerabilities
PANews2025/06/25 20:46
Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
PANews2025/06/25 20:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to
PANews2025/06/25 20:24
The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House
PANews2025/06/25 20:20
South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
PANews2025/06/25 20:03

