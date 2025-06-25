2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken

Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been
Notcoin
NOT$0.002042-2.71%
Immutable X
IMX$0.4795-5.14%
SOON
SOON$0.1566+4.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 20:02
Aptos and Jump launch Shelby, a thermal data protocol. Can it turn the tide?

Aptos and Jump launch Shelby, a thermal data protocol. Can it turn the tide?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News On the evening of June 24, Aptos announced that it would launch a new storage protocol Shelby in collaboration with crypto giant Jump Crypto. This
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01104-0.18%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 20:00
Bluebird Mining secures Bitcoin funding as Philippine gold deal nears completion

Bluebird Mining secures Bitcoin funding as Philippine gold deal nears completion

Bluebird Mining is accelerating its pivot to digital assets with a £2 million funding facility to buy Bitcoin, timed just as it finalizes a gold profit-sharing agreement in the Philippines. On June 25, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd, a London-listed gold…
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 19:32
SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase

The Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming is doubling down on its Ethereum treasury strategy with yet another major purchase. SharpLink Gaming has announced the addition of another 12,207 ETH (ETH) to its growing Ethereum holdings, spending approximately $30.67 million at an average…
Major
MAJOR$0.15466-1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,399.89-3.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 19:31
Barclays Bank's Barclaycard will ban users from using its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27

Barclays Bank's Barclaycard will ban users from using its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Barclaycard's official website, Barclaycard will no longer allow the use of its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27, 2025. Barclaycard
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05269-6.06%
Comedian
BAN$0.06068-3.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 19:27
Iran: Communications have been fully restored after reaching a ceasefire agreement with Israel

Iran: Communications have been fully restored after reaching a ceasefire agreement with Israel

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, after Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement, Iran's communications have now returned to
Nowchain
NOW$0.00795+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 19:06
NYSE Breaks New Ground: Trump Media’s Crypto ETF Eyes Listing

NYSE Breaks New Ground: Trump Media’s Crypto ETF Eyes Listing

NYSE Arca has officially submitted a rule change proposal (SR-NYSEArca-2025-45) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF. The dual-asset fund, introduced last week by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), seeks to provide direct exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether within a single investment vehicle. Source: NYSE The application, filed via SEC Form 19b-4 , represents the next step following the ETF’s initial prospectus submission, which proposed a 3-to-1 value allocation favoring Bitcoin over Ether. If approved, the ETF would trade under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E, which governs commodity-based trust shares. NYSE Seeks Rule Change to List Trump Media’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF As outlined in the filing, the fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, with digital asset custody managed by Foris DAX Trust Company. Notably, pricing transparency will be provided through benchmark rates supplied by CF Benchmarks, a standard provider used in other SEC-approved ETFs. And also, the daily NAV, total holdings, and intraday indicative values will be published, with updates every 15 seconds during market hours. 🇺🇸 Trump Media filed with the SEC to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, while the Trump Organization unveiled a $499 U.S.-made smartphone. #trump #etf https://t.co/tFTibnN0lg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 The fund’s creation and redemption process will occur in-kind, in blocks of 10,000 shares through authorized participants. This model allows the trust to deliver and receive Bitcoin and Ether directly, reducing potential tax implications and improving pricing efficiency. To meet SEC expectations for investor protection, NYSE Arca emphasized its membership in the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) and cited reliance on market data from CME’s Bitcoin and Ether futures markets for pricing accuracy and fraud detection. The exchange also reaffirmed that it can apply existing market safeguards such as trading halts and compliance monitoring. NYSE Arca further emphasized that existing frameworks are sufficient to detect and prevent potential fraud or manipulation in the crypto markets. The proposed rule change must now go through the SEC’s formal review process. Once published in the Federal Register, the agency will open a comment period. The SEC will then decide to approve, reject, or extend the review timeline. If granted, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum Trust would be one of the first U.S.-listed ETFs to offer simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether. The move follows the SEC’s earlier approval of single-asset Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, and others. Trump Media Expands with Crypto ETF Ambitions 🧾 Trump Media is moving closer to launching its Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, but the fund faces steep competition and trust hurdles in a crowded market. #TruthSocial #BitcoinETF https://t.co/oBIWgcH4CX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 4, 2025 This is not the only ETF in development. Earlier this month, NYSE Arca also filed to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF , which would hold Bitcoin exclusively. Both products are part of Trump Media’s broader push into digital assets. 📰 @TrumpMediaTech has unveiled a $400M stock buyback and maintains a $2.3B Bitcoin reserve. #TrumpMedia #Bitcoin https://t.co/oCc9eMHuSo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 23, 2025 The company has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million of its own shares and raised $2.32 billion through a private placement to establish a Bitcoin treasury. As of late May, $2.4 billion has been raised, though no acquisitions have yet been disclosed. Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social social platform, streaming service Truth+, and fintech brand Truth.Fi, has proposed additional funds, including the America First Bitcoin Fund and the America First Stablecoin Income Fund.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017112-2.94%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1375+0.95%
Navcoin
NAV$0.05018--%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
FORM
FORM$3.7259-3.52%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 19:01
Investment platform Republic plans to let ordinary people "bet" on SpaceX through blockchain technology starting this week

Investment platform Republic plans to let ordinary people "bet" on SpaceX through blockchain technology starting this week

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment platform Republic plans to sell digital "tokens" linked to the performance of SpaceX private shares to investors
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01746-5.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:54
HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

PANews reported on June 25 that HashKey Chain officially announced that it will issue HSK airdrop rewards to early users to thank them for their active participation and support in
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5072-1.22%
SOON
SOON$0.1566+4.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:50
BlackRock executive calls Bitcoin a global decentralized asset

BlackRock executive calls Bitcoin a global decentralized asset

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, BlackRock's Mitchnick said that Bitcoin is a "global, scarce, non-sovereign, decentralized asset that does not belong to any country."
Notcoin
NOT$0.002042-2.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:49

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.