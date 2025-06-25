MEXC Exchange
Metaplanet Pulls in Over $500M on Day One of ‘555 Million Bitcoin’ Plan
Metaplanet, the Japanese investment firm undergoing a bold pivot toward Bitcoin, raised more than $517m on the first day of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” signaling strong early momentum behind one of Asia’s largest crypto-focused capital raises. According to a company filing on Wednesday, the funding was secured through the issuance of 54m new shares after EVO Fund exercised a portion of its stock acquisition rights. Metaplanet aims to raise as much as $5.4b through its 555m Plan, with the goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027, roughly 1% of the total supply. Metaplanet Raises $517.8M in First Tranche of 555 Million Bitcoin Plan As part of this effort, shares were issued at ¥1,388 each, or about $9.59, generating around ¥74.9b, or $517.8m. The issuance accounts for about 10% of the total 555m shares the company plans to release. 10% of the 555 Million Plan executed on Day 1. ¥74.9B ($0.5B+) raised. https://t.co/53bjAT6Egm — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 25, 2025 This initial funding round follows Metaplanet’s recent board approval to commit up to $5b to its US subsidiary. The unit, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, is based in Florida. Going forward, the American arm will manage Bitcoin acquisition and treasury operations. It will also tap into deeper US capital markets and institutional infrastructure to support the company’s global strategy. If Fully Executed, Plan Would Place Metaplanet Among Largest Bitcoin-Holding Firms Metaplanet is following a strategy similar to that of US-based MicroStrategy , which has acquired over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply through equity raises. Now, Metaplanet aims to replicate that approach from the Asia-Pacific region. It hopes to position itself as a digital asset leader within Japanese capital markets. According to the company, 96% of funds raised will go toward Bitcoin purchases. The remaining amount will be used for bond redemptions and yield-generating strategies. Following Monday’s issuance, Metaplanet’s total outstanding shares climbed to over 654m. If fully executed, the 555m Plan could make Metaplanet one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. This would give the firm significant influence in the fast-growing digital asset economy.
CryptoNews
2025/06/25 12:14
From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners
Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing How much is a channel worth? We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story. In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a
PANews
2025/06/25 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $71.2379 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETHA achieving net inflows
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$71.2379 million yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/25 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $589 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time) was US$589 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/25 11:56
Sentinel Global raises $213.5 million for first fund, plans to invest in blockchain and decentralized networks
PANews reported on June 25 that according to VentureCapitalJournal, Sentinel Global, a venture capital firm headquartered in San Francisco, USA, announced that its first fund has completed fundraising of US$213.5
PANews
2025/06/25 11:51
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
PANews
2025/06/25 11:40
The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA (8.22% of the total supply) through 44 wallets
PANews
2025/06/25 11:29
British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Morningstar, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that after obtaining a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan, it has launched a second
PANews
2025/06/25 11:28
Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?
By James Butterfill Compilation | Wu says blockchain Aki Gold and Bitcoin are often compared as scarce, non-sovereign assets. While there has been much discussion about their investment cases as
PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and
PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
