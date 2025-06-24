2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted on Truth Social that "Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities."
PANews2025/06/24 19:41
Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return

PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying that "Israel will not attack Iran" and that all aircraft will return while conducting "friendly flight
PANews2025/06/24 19:32
Foreign media: Trump is now talking with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that they launched 14 missiles targeting Israeli military centers a few minutes before
PANews2025/06/24 19:26
Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , Hut 8 announced that it had signed the third revised and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. , increasing
PANews2025/06/24 19:24
CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification

The US Federal Housing Finance Agency is reviewing whether crypto holdings like Bitcoin could be used to qualify for mortgages.
PANews2025/06/24 19:10
Web3 lawyers’ in-depth analysis: one article details the stablecoin regulatory framework in the EU, UAE, and Singapore

In previous articles, the Crypto Salad team introduced the stablecoin regulatory frameworks in the United States and Hong Kong from multiple perspectives. In addition to the United States and Hong
PANews2025/06/24 19:00
Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Michael Saylor publishes BTC credit model to support risk and spread assessment

PANews reported on June 24 that Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, said the agency is exploring how to include cryptocurrency holdings in mortgage eligibility requirements.
PANews2025/06/24 18:42
Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers

Turkey’s Finance Ministry plans new rules requiring crypto platforms to collect source and purpose data, with limits on stablecoin transfers.
PANews2025/06/24 18:41

Trending News

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.