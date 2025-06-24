2025-08-03 Sunday

Iran's National Security Council: Iran's armed forces do not trust enemy statements and will respond to any further aggression at any time

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iranian media Fars News, the Supreme Committee of the National Security Council of Iran stated that the Iranian armed forces do not
Notcoin
NOT$0.002042-3.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005174-0.93%
PANews2025/06/24 16:39
Kaspersky flags new crypto malware targeting seed phrase screenshots

A new strain of mobile spyware is targeting crypto users by stealing screenshots of their wallet seed phrases, with some infected apps slipping past Apple and Google’s store defenses. Kaspersky has uncovered a new strain of mobile crypto malware that…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02165-3.47%
SEED
SEED$0.001037-1.14%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003711-3.83%
Crypto.news2025/06/24 16:31
UK’s Smarter Web Company adds 196 Bitcoin to balance sheet amidst Iran-fueled price rebound

The Smarter Web Company has invested more than £15 million to buy more Bitcoin amidst the recent price rebound fueled by the U.S. intercepting Iran’s retaliation, surpassing more than $105,000. In a recent announcement, the London-based technology firm’s recent purchase…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.32%
U
U$0.01103+0.18%
Crypto.news2025/06/24 16:31
OMFIF survey: 70% of central banks are reluctant to invest in the US dollar due to the US political environment, and 32% of central bank reserve managers plan to increase their gold allocation ratio w

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest survey of the Official Forum of International Monetary and Financial Institutions (OMFIF), due to the US political environment, 70% of
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05263-6.05%
Wormhole
W$0.07189-5.04%
PANews2025/06/24 16:21
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.04 million

PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1529-6.48%
PANews2025/06/24 16:19
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
XRP
XRP$2.7869-7.83%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02309-5.25%
PANews2025/06/24 16:08
Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

TIA, the "staking shovel" that no one cares about now, has once again faced a community opinion crisis. During this period of long-term price declines and the gradual marginalization of
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796+1.66%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002554+10.27%
TIA
TIA$1.586-4.57%
PANews2025/06/24 16:00
South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no
Notcoin
NOT$0.002042-3.08%
PANews2025/06/24 15:55
Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Cryptocurrency markets trade in green on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s recovery, as geopolitical and regulatory developments fueled investor optimism.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13757+1.07%
Fxstreet2025/06/24 15:38
Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01446-5.67%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
PANews2025/06/24 15:33

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.