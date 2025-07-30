MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax
PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
PART
$0.177
-0.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 14:29
Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury announces stock buyback worth $1b
Tom Lee’s Ethereum-centered treasury firm, Bitmine Immersion, has announced its stock repurchase program to buyback up to $1 billion of the company’s common stock. According to the official press release, the new stock buyback plan would allow Bitmine Immersion to…
TOM
$0.000275
-0.36%
LEE
$2.23
+0.04%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:28
Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto
The Bank of Korea has also renamed its CBDC research and development teams to reflect their focus on practical business department.
BANK
$0.05254
-6.21%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
VIRTUAL
$1.1529
-6.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company ( AQUIS: SWC ) announced that it will continue to
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network
PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
U
$0.01105
+0.36%
BOND
$0.1797
-6.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 13:56
Indonesia to raise taxes on cryptocurrency transactions
According to Reuters, the Indonesian Ministry of Finance announced on July 30 that it will increase the tax rate on cryptocurrency transactions starting August 1st. The tax rate for sellers
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 13:54
Song Min, President of the Hong Kong Institute of International Finance, said: "Institutional advancement" will help Hong Kong explore the development path of stablecoins, which should be anchored in
PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will officially take effect on August 1, 2025. Song Min, Dean of the China Central Development Research Institute at Wuhan
MIN
$0.02035
-5.65%
EFFECT
$0.006054
-0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 13:51
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it has approved orders to permit in-kind creations and redemptions by authorized participants for crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) shares.
ETP
$0.0007711
+2.22%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 13:47
Layer 3 Signal: A Real On-Chain Attention Indicator
The Web3 world's obsession with "buzz" never ceases. Whether a new protocol suddenly becomes popular or an entire sector (such as InfoFi) becomes the focus of capital, "everyone is talking
REAL
$0.04699
+3.77%
INFOFI
$0.000337
-2.60%
LAYER
$0.5815
-4.02%
BUZZ
$0.007217
-3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 13:22
Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.
PANews reported on July 30th that official website data shows that Twenty One Capital, the Bitcoin treasury company headed by the son of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, currently holds
U
$0.01105
+0.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 13:12
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.