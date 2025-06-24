2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies

Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009+0.26%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07718+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:18
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.43-2.38%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder

PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by CCTV News citing Iran's Mehr News Agency on the 24th, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:10
A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million

A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,418.35-0.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:05
Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there

Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03491-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:02
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Written by: @Michael01c_ Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number
Planet
PLANET$0.0000008346-5.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:00
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:57
Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iran’s Foreign Minister said that so far, no "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire or cessation
Farcana
FAR$0.000158-3.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:53
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,404.6-0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7822-7.85%
Ethereum
ETH$3,395.51-3.42%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 08:40
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.