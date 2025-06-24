MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge
PANews
2025/06/24 09:18
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
PANews
2025/06/24 09:12
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by CCTV News citing Iran's Mehr News Agency on the 24th, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,
PANews
2025/06/24 09:10
A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of
PANews
2025/06/24 09:05
Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel
PANews
2025/06/24 09:02
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Written by: @Michael01c_ Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number
PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
PANews
2025/06/24 08:57
Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iran’s Foreign Minister said that so far, no "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire or cessation
PANews
2025/06/24 08:53
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire
The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Fxstreet
2025/06/24 08:40
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
PANews
2025/06/24 08:38
