MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday
PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through
MORE
$0.10003
+0.20%
ARK
$0.4129
-3.95%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:33
A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x109...A295F bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC on the chain 1 hour ago, with
WBTC
$112,418.44
-0.76%
ETH
$3,393.74
-3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:27
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
BTC
$112,380
-0.77%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
ETH
$3,393.74
-3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:14
A whale bought 6037.24 ETH five hours ago, worth $13.88 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x349...7c9d4 bought 6037.24 ETH at an average price of $2,299 on the chain five hours
ETH
$3,393.74
-3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:08
On-chain commodity derivatives exchange Sphinx completes $2 million pre-seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 24 that according to official news, Sphinx, an institutional-level on-chain commodity derivatives exchange, announced the completion of a US$2 million Pre-seed round of financing, led by
SEED
$0.001036
-1.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:01
E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?
Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
PEOPLE
$0.01744
-5.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:00
Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware
PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.
SPACE
$0.1506
-5.63%
SXT
$0.0811
-5.03%
TRUST
$0.0005188
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:54
Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran"
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by Cailian Press citing CCTV news, the reporter learned that on the 24th local time, an adviser to Iranian Parliament
TRUMP
$8.578
-3.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:49
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million.
PANews reported on June 24 that BTC fell to a low of $99,613 and has now rebounded to $105,316. When the whale AguilaTrades rebounded rapidly at 1:30 a.m., he liquidated
BTC
$112,380
-0.77%
NOW
$0.00793
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:42
The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the Federal Reserve announced that it would remove "reputational risk" from bank review standards and instead use more specific financial
MORE
$0.10003
+0.20%
BANK
$0.05256
-6.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:34
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.