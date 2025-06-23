MEXC Exchange
Plume integrates AUSD to unlock DeFi across RWAfi
Plume, a blockchain platform for real-world asset finance, is integrating Agora’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in a move that will unlock decentralized finance benefits for users and developers within the rapidly expanding RWAfi ecosystem. The Plume team announced its Agora stablecoin…
U
$0.01101
-0.18%
MOVE
$0.1248
-4.95%
PLUME
$0.08826
-9.32%
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:24
The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it
While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.008927
-7.27%
LINK
$15.59
-4.70%
DEFI
$0.002014
+0.70%
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:00
Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana
Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin that it says will go live on Solana in the coming months. In an announcement, Fiserv said the stablecoin will leverage the…
BANK
$0.05254
-6.36%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:23
Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble
DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.…
BUBBLE
$0.000456
-2.97%
DEFI
$0.002014
+0.70%
PUSH
$0.03688
+0.49%
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:22
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
HEART
$0.00646
-4.36%
CHANGE
$0.00214678
-4.35%
PANews
2025/06/24 00:03
India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part
A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.
NOT
$0.002032
-3.60%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
PART
$0.1769
-0.22%
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
PANews
2025/06/23 23:57
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
SONIC
$0.20243
-4.60%
PANews
2025/06/23 23:52
Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage ,
WELL
$0.0001507
-0.85%
ETH
$3,391.95
-3.52%
PANews
2025/06/23 23:46
Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation
PANews reported on June 23 that senior Iranian political sources said that the decision to attack US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but senior officials and commanders
PANews
2025/06/23 23:37
