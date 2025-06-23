A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer

Did you know that Muammar Gaddafi, former leader of Libya, wanted to create a gold-backed dinar for all of Africa? He was the OG BRICS member. Or that Gaddafi wanted to stop trading oil in US dollars because he thought our global financial system was a giant Ponzi scheme? Well, the US couldn’t let that happen,.. The post A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer appeared first on 99Bitcoins .