Whales who recently shorted 16 altcoins made a profit of $13.68 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whales who have recently shorted 16 altcoins have performed steadily. About two hours ago, the trader recharged 2.5 million
PANews2025/06/23 16:09
Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Solana (SOL) recovers slightly, trading at around $134 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to a two-month low of $126 the previous day. This price correction was triggered by the rising jitters as the US struck Iran over the weekend, sparking risk aversion in the crypto markets.
Fxstreet2025/06/23 16:09
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.8184 million

PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/23 16:06
Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge. Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 16:03
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
PANews2025/06/23 15:55
Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October.

PANews June 23 news, according to CryptosRus, the British listed company Smarter Web's stock price soared 19,900% due to its Bitcoin reserve strategy, and was on the front page of
PANews2025/06/23 15:37
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:33
FTX seeks to block 3AC’s $1.5B claim, alleges self-inflicted losses

FTX’s bankruptcy estate is pushing back against a $1.5 billion claim from Three Arrows Capital, arguing the failed hedge fund is trying to recover losses from its risky bets. In a 94-page objection filed June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:28
Four.meme: The graduation rate last week was 1.75%, and the top three tokens in 24-hour trading volume were $EGL1, $CA, and $Liberty

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the Four.meme weekly report (June 16-22), the platform added 3,954 tokens last week, of which 69 were successfully launched on PancakeSwap, with
PANews2025/06/23 15:27

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.