Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $98K BTC, $2K ETH and $1.77 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) declined by nearly 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, last week as tensions in the Middle East escalated. BTC is nearly at its key support level of around $100,000; a close below this level would trigger further correction.
Fxstreet
2025/06/23 11:49
An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the
PANews
2025/06/23 11:18
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC
PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
PANews
2025/06/23 11:05
Celestia Co-Creation proposes PoG model: token issuance rate can be reduced from 5% to 0.25%
PANews reported on June 23 that Celestia co-founder John Adler said on the X platform that he proposed Proof-of-Governance (PoG) as the ultimate solution for Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). The
PANews
2025/06/23 10:50
The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, due to the market collapse, the long positions of the giant whale 0x7e8b with a size of 965 BTC (US$97.5
PANews
2025/06/23 10:31
COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CertiK monitoring, the COSMFinance project was attacked by hackers. The attacker sold excess CSM tokens on an unverified victim contract by repeatedly
PANews
2025/06/23 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/23: $GOR sol forked, testnet launched $ERC69 Klik Launched, Allegedly Related to
PANews
2025/06/23 10:09
The two giant whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs worth $47.52 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs (worth $47.52 million). Among them, whale 0x9921 purchased 6
PANews
2025/06/23 10:07
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)
Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
PANews
2025/06/23 10:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, once again opened a 20x short position of 1000.82 BTC in the early morning, with a current floating loss of $1.34 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades made a profit of $112,000 from a short-selling blitz last night, he
PANews
2025/06/23 09:58
