Abraxas Capital is suspected to have made a profit of $79.92 million by shorting 5 tokens including BTC and ETH
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, two wallets (belonging to Abraxas Capital) have currently obtained a total of approximately US$79.92 million in unrealized
PANews
2025/06/23 09:23
CoinTelegraph front-end was hacked and released false airdrop information, please operate with caution
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Scam Sniffer, the front end of CoinTelegraph has been hacked, please operate with caution. It is reported that clicking on the CoinTelegraph
PANews
2025/06/23 09:20
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
PANews
2025/06/23 09:12
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
PANews
2025/06/23 08:53
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.
PANews
2025/06/23 08:49
Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Securities China, according to incomplete statistics, in the past week alone (June 15 to June 21), at least 16 securities firms have
PANews
2025/06/23 08:48
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 36.9 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,445.8 BTC
PANews reported on June 23 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer last Saturday showed that as of June 20, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,445.8 BTC (excluding
PANews
2025/06/23 08:37
Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?
By Aiden and Jay Jo Source: Tiger Research Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain summary Singapore has attracted many Web3 companies with its flexible regulatory environment and is known as the "Delaware
PANews
2025/06/23 08:30
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713
PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
PANews
2025/06/23 08:22
US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear
PANews
2025/06/23 08:03
