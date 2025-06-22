MEXC Exchange
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 100 million US dollars, mainly due to long orders
PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $139 million, of which $134 million was liquidated for
PANews
2025/06/22 21:31
Despite Trump’s backing, crypto is choosing MiCA over America: Paybis
MiCA’s licensing clarity helped Europe capture crypto flows as US retail activity declined despite a crypto-friendly Trump administration.
PANews
2025/06/22 21:03
Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Blast (BLAST) will unlock
PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US
PANews
2025/06/22 20:22
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 22 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker, and said that nothing can stop this orange.
PANews
2025/06/22 20:05
Crypto market plummets after US attacks Iran nuclear sites
The crypto market turned red on Saturday and Sunday as geopolitical tensions spiked following President Donald Trump’s order to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. The U.S. joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting three key nuclear sites in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:58
Virtuals Protocol hit by token drain, revenue drop, and user exodus
Virtuals Protocol token continued its strong downward trend on Sunday, June 22, as its ecosystem woes accelerated. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) price tumbled to a low of $1.35, its lowest level since May 8. It has dropped by more than 46%…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:37
Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cointelegraph, after the news of the United States' direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict came out, Bitcoin quickly responded and fell below
PANews
2025/06/22 18:38
Vice President of JD Group: Proposes that Hong Kong develop a stable currency for offshore RMB to gain a place in the international currency competition
PANews reported on June 22 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, JD Group Vice President Shen Jianguang stated at the opening forum of the Wealth Management Expo
PANews
2025/06/22 18:35
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
PANews
2025/06/22 18:26
