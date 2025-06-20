2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1509-6.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
Bitcoin
BTC$112,311.83-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:22
Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78

Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78

PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
U
U$0.01103-0.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02306-5.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:17
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004737-1.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.4571-4.79%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02164-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative. According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,311.83-0.98%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.33577+0.23%
Jable
JAB$0.00157+0.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:58
Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy. On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,311.83-0.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004999-2.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:57
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009414-17.26%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:35
GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"

GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to official news, the Meme trading platform GMGN has launched the IOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track", and users can search and
RWAX
APP$0.003994+2.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001819-7.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:25
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05267-6.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-5.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.