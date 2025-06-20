2025-08-03 Sunday

Politicians’ memecoins, dropped court cases fuel crypto ‘crime supercycle’

Blockchain sleuths ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan say crypto scammers have been emboldened with US regulators dropping crypto-related court cases and politicians endorsing memecoins.
PANews2025/06/20 13:59
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Ant Financial: Only communicated with Hainan Huatie on RWA, no cooperation was reached

PANews reported on June 20 that Ant Digits’ WeChat official account released a statement to refute the rumors. Ant Digits and Hainan Huatie only had very preliminary and exploratory exchanges
PANews2025/06/20 13:31
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Market News: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pitches $1 trillion US AI center to TSMC and Trump team

PANews reported on June 20, market news: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Sony Chairman Masayoshi Son are promoting a $1 trillion US artificial intelligence center to TSMC (TSM.N) and the
PANews2025/06/20 13:25
Israel says Iran is trying to attack Israeli targets in Europe, including passenger planes and embassies

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CCTV News, the Israeli intelligence agency (Shin Bet) has discovered that Iran is trying to attack some Israeli targets in Europe, including
PANews2025/06/20 13:16
Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors. The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards. Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim. To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner. Mango Network TGE and Airdrop is coming. Check your eligibility for $MGO now! Thank you for being with us every step of the way. You helped build this, and now it’s time to witness the rewards. ⚠️ Note: Claiming will open after TGE. Please be aware of scams. — Mango Network (@MangoOS_Network) June 20, 2025 Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility. Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24. Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status. All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions. Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users. Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 13:03
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Mango Network is about to launch TGE and airdrop, 5% of tokens will be fully unlocked

PANews reported on June 20 that Mango Network, the Multi-VM full-chain infrastructure network, will soon launch a TGE and airdrop event. Users can check the eligibility of $MGO tokens on
PANews2025/06/20 12:57

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.