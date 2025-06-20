MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping
PANews reported on June 20 that according to the Financial Times: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) threatened to take legal action against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity for content scraping.
AI
$0.1137
-6.95%
STARTUP
$0.016887
+8.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 12:18
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight
PANews reported on June 20 that the Israeli military said it carried out a series of attacks on Tehran at night, targeting dozens of Iranian military facilities and nuclear research
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 12:17
DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures
PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures.
AI
$0.1137
-6.95%
DEPIN
$0.000000297
+60.54%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 12:13
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote
The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
HOUSE
$0.013574
-8.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 12:00
EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure
XAI
$0.04602
-6.23%
MORE
$0.10001
+0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:48
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
BTC
$112,290.15
-0.93%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
XRP
$2.7778
-7.93%
ETH
$3,387.25
-3.72%
TRUMP
$8.563
-3.33%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars
According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
MORE
$0.10001
+0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
TRADE
$0.13763
+1.08%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon
PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
CLOUD
$0.07527
-8.12%
SOON
$0.1561
+4.34%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:10
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory
In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
DEEP
$0.128866
-7.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:00
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.