US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development
PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence
PANews
2025/06/20 08:29
Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by
ACT
$0.03711
-5.16%
PANews
2025/06/20 08:22
AguilaTrades launches an 8-hour TWAP order to add 2,000 BTC
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Yu Jin, trader @AguilaTrades started his third long Bitcoin operation on the afternoon of June 19 , initially opening a position of
BTC
$112,265.88
-0.95%
ORDER
$0.1091
-2.32%
PANews
2025/06/20 08:16
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PANews
2025/06/20 08:12
Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
BANK
$0.05276
-6.15%
PEOPLE
$0.01743
-5.37%
PANews
2025/06/20 07:52
Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens
PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
PANews
2025/06/20 07:43
TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible
PANews reported on June 20 that TikTok posted on the social platform that the claim that TikTok's owner is buying "Trump Coin" is pure fabrication and extremely irresponsible.
TRUMP
$8.563
-3.33%
PANews
2025/06/20 07:41
Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027
PANews reported on June 20 that according to PR Newswire, Semler Scientific , a US listed company, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy and set
JOE
$0.1438
-4.26%
HOLD
$0.00004999
-1.94%
PANews
2025/06/20 07:27
White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, White House Press Secretary Levitt responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly intervene in the situation in the
WHITE
$0.0004845
+1.23%
HOUSE
$0.013563
-8.36%
TRUMP
$8.563
-3.33%
PANews
2025/06/20 07:16
The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals
Author: BitpushNews On Wednesday afternoon (June 18th) local time, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it would maintain the benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.50%. This is the fourth consecutive
U
$0.01101
-0.18%
HOLD
$0.00004999
-1.94%
PANews
2025/06/20 07:00
