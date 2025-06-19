MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
BTC
$112.245,25
-%0,94
TRUMP
$8,563
-%3,34
EVER
$0,00968
+%0,10
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:27
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
RWA
$0,003476
-%3,76
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:24
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger
PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANYONE
$0,5396
-%10,80
LAYER
$0,5801
-%4,28
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:19
DeFi at a crossroads: The SEC’s new stance could change everything | Opinion
The U.S. is currently demonstrating leadership in the crypto regulation space, offering a blueprint that other nations can adapt.
SPACE
$0,1502
-%5,94
U
$0,01103
+%0,18
CHANGE
$0,00214249
-%4,02
DEFI
$0,00202
+%1,10
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:07
Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital
ISLAND
$0,012818
-%5,19
VIRTUAL
$1,1501
-%6,77
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:07
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
MORE
$0,10006
+%0,21
NOT
$0,002032
-%3,55
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:06
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
WAVES
$1,0244
+%2,64
WALLET
$0,02163
-%3,13
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 17:05
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move
AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
MAJOR
$0,15479
-%1,43
MOVE
$0,1247
-%5,31
BULLS
$183,16
+%8,02
DEFI
$0,00202
+%1,10
LAYER
$0,5801
-%4,28
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 17:01
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
$2,7795
-%7,78
POWER
$0,01104
-%1,60
DEFI
$0,00202
+%1,10
TOKEN
$0,01452
-%5,34
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 17:00
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 16:59
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes