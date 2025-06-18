MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
GENIUS Act passage paves way for institutional stablecoin use
The GENIUS Act is one step closer to becoming law in a development that may make stablecoin issuers key players in the US economy.
ACT
$0.03713
-5.49%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 20:32
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses
Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month.
SHIBA
$0.000000000627
-3.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001815
-7.68%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000098
+1.03%
PEPE
$0.00001003
-6.34%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/18 20:30
OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure
Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions. OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin…
MORE
$0.10017
+0.34%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall?
Bitcoin’s grip on the market has remained firm. Its dominance, measured as a percentage of total crypto market capitalization, currently hovers near 63.9% after hitting a high of 65.3% in May. Historically, such strength from Bitcoin precedes a broad shift where traders rotate profits into smaller assets. Yet this time, that shift hasn’t materialized on.. The post Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
EXPERT
$0.000692
+0.14%
T
$0.01577
-5.96%
NEAR
$2.33
-5.89%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 20:12
Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury adds nearly $20m worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet
The first European Bitcoin Treasury company, The Blockchain Group, just purchased 17 million euros worth of BTC. This brings the company’s total holdings to a total of 1,653 BTC. In an official press release, The Blockchain Group declared that it…
BTC
$112,271.11
-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:11
3iQ to Launch XRP ETF on Toronto Stock Exchange
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canadian crypto asset management company 3iQ announced that it will launch an XRP spot ETF (code: XRPQ) on the Toronto Stock
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
XRP
$2.7835
-7.77%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 20:04
Bitdeer increases the size of its convertible senior notes offering to $330 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer increased the size of its issuance of convertible senior notes from US$300 million to US$330 million.
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 19:46
K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
--%
U
$0.01103
+0.18%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
Norwegian K33 launches new round of share issuance to purchase 1,000 BTC
Norwegian digital asset firm K33 wants to issue a round of shares to raise enough capital to buy as much as 1,000 BTC. The offering has already received full subscriptions. In an official press release, the Norwegian firm declared that…
BTC
$112,271.11
-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:31
James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply
A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations? According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig…
MOONPIG
$0.00328
-1.05%
WALLET
$0.02159
-3.31%
MOVE
$0.1249
-5.37%
WYNN
$0.0002763
-12.83%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes