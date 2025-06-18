MEXC Exchange
ETHKyiv 2025 was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week
From 13 to 15 June 2025, Kyiv hosted ETHKyiv 2025 as part of the Ukrainian Blockchain Week organized by the Incrypted team. This hackathon has become an event of a new format: a synthesis of technology, art, and civic responsibility. This is stated in a press release shared by the project representatives with Incrypted. More […] Сообщение ETHKyiv 2025 was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/18 18:22
Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee SA increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 30 bitcoins.
PANews
2025/06/18 18:19
The whale @AguilaTrades has closed most of its 20x BTC long position, with a current position value of $77 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed most of its 20x BTC long positions, with current holdings worth $77 million.
PANews
2025/06/18 18:12
Latin American energy giant Feniix Energy closes $75 million oil and gas deal via blockchain tokenization
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, Latin American energy company Feniix Energy has completed a $75 million acquisition of producing oil and gas assets through blockchain tokenization.
PANews
2025/06/18 18:02
Goldman Sachs bets on Bitcoin ETFs; Telegram whales eye this Solana-based presale
As Goldman Sachs loads up on safe, regulated Bitcoin ETFs, crypto-native whales are chasing bolder bets, like APORK, a memecoin mixing virality with real utility. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 18:00
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings of 31.21 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 184.67 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, increased its holdings of 31.2108 bitcoins on June 18,
PANews
2025/06/18 17:43
Illegal crypto mining farm on state land shut down in Russia
Russian prosecutors have dismantled a massive illegal crypto mining farm operating on state-owned land without permits, disguised as an industrial plant. In Nazarovo, an industrial town in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, prosecutors have shut down an illegal open-air crypto mining operation…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 17:40
Chinese Bitcoin mining hardware giants are closing in on U.S. markets, what are the risks?
Three Chinese firms that control more than 90% of Bitcoin mining hardware market are reportedly setting up manufacturing hubs in the U.S. as direct result of President Trump’s tariff war. According to a recent report by Reuters, the world’s top…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 17:39
Hyperliquid's "Insider Whale" BTC 40x short position still has a floating profit of $3.366 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" BTC 40x short position is currently worth $116 million, with a floating profit of
PANews
2025/06/18 17:38
Analysis: If the Fed meeting hints at only one rate cut in 2025, it may put pressure on risky assets such as Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 18 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, said that the conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth day, and the two
PANews
2025/06/18 17:35
