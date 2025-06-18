MEXC Exchange
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hovered around key levels on Wednesday after falling the previous day.
BTC
$112,199.44
-1.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
XRP
$2.7819
-7.65%
ETH
$3,387.48
-3.95%
Fxstreet
2025/06/18 11:31
Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose
PANews reported on June 18 that Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that listing is the starting point, not the end
NOT
$0.002038
-3.59%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:30
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of innovative foreign exchange policies in the pilot free trade zones
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange,
TRADE
$0.13803
+1.20%
BANK
$0.05266
-6.31%
PEOPLE
$0.01745
-5.57%
FREE
$0.00009399
-17.44%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:26
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission approves BGE's application for a virtual asset trading platform license, bringing the number of licensed institutions to 11
PANews reported on June 18 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission approved BGE's application for a virtual asset trading platform license on June 17. Relevant information shows that
VIRTUAL
$1.1517
-6.89%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:23
The GENIUS Act has been approved by the Senate and is about to be implemented. What impact will it have on Tether?
Source: Can Tether's Dominance Survive the US Stablecoin Bill? Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher Background Stablecoin issuer Tether may soon face significant difficulties in the U.S. market, with
ACT
$0.03715
-5.39%
U
$0.01103
+0.18%
SOON
$0.1556
+3.73%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:22
Former Fed Vice Chairman warns: Fighting inflation is not over yet, Fed may no longer predict two rate cuts
PANews reported on June 18 that Richard Clarida, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and current consultant to PIMCO, said that although U.S. inflation performed better than expected at
NOT
$0.002038
-3.59%
U
$0.01103
+0.18%
VICE
$0.01296
+1.80%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:21
Wu Qing: China Capital Market Society, a high-end think tank platform, was established in Shanghai
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the China Capital
TANK
$0.0010566
-6.22%
PANews
2025/06/18 11:10
The escalation of tensions in the Middle East triggered a sell-off, with crypto market sectors falling across the board, with AI leading the decline by 5.32%.
PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market today has experienced a comprehensive correction due to rumors of the United States joining the war and
AI
$0.1136
-6.80%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:58
ElizaOS founder claims X platform charges $50,000 per month for "illegal open source code"
PANews reported on June 18 that Shaw, the founder of ElizaOS, posted on Farcaster that X (formerly Twitter) accused him of violating the terms of service, claiming that he sold
PANews
2025/06/18 10:49
A giant whale exchanged 77,000 SOL into JitoSOL for liquidity pledge
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens, an address exchanged 77,160 SOL (worth approximately US$11.42 million) for 63,758.63 JitoSOL for liquidity staking on the Solana chain.
SOL
$157.59
-5.29%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:44
