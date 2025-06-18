MEXC Exchange
Spanish Bank BBVA Advises Wealthy Clients to Invest in Bitcoin
PANews June 18 news, Spanish financial giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( BBVA ) an executive said on Tuesday that the bank recommends wealthy clients to invest up to 7%
PANews
2025/06/18 09:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.18)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/18 Update: GMGN and Pump are unblocked, so let’s continue playing music and
PANews
2025/06/18 09:55
Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center.
PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
Central Bank: Establish inter-bank market transaction reporting database
PANews June 18 news, according to CCTV News, the 2025 Lujiazui Forum opened today, and Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the interbank
PANews
2025/06/18 09:50
Data: The Korean won crypto trading volume will reach $663 billion in 2025, second only to the US dollar
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Kaiko data, by 2025, the volume of crypto transactions denominated in Korean won (KRW) reached $663 billion, making it the world's second
PANews
2025/06/18 09:09
Ohio HB 116 “Bitcoin Bill of Rights” Passed Unanimously
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, the Ohio House of Representatives Technology and Innovation Committee passed HB 116 with 13 votes in unanimous votes. The bill protects
PANews
2025/06/18 08:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary says GENIUS Act will boost stablecoins to $3.7 trillion and benefit U.S. bond markets
PANews reported on June 18 that US Treasury Secretary Bessent said in a statement that the stablecoin market is expected to grow to $3.7 trillion by 2030, and the passage
PANews
2025/06/18 08:53
SEC Opens Comment Period for Franklin Templeton’s XRP and SOL Spot ETFs
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the US SEC announcement, the public comment process has been initiated for the XRP and Solana spot ETF proposals submitted by Franklin
PANews
2025/06/18 08:46
Li Yunze, Pan Gongsheng, Wu Qing and Zhu Hexin will deliver keynote speeches at the Lujiazui Forum
PANews reported on June 18 that the 2025 Lujiazui Forum will be held today. According to the latest opening ceremony agenda, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China,
PANews
2025/06/18 08:40
The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent
PANews
2025/06/18 08:38
