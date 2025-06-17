MEXC Exchange
Coinbase is seeking SEC approval for ‘tokenized equities’ — Report
If approved by the US regulator, the investment offering could have Coinbase competing against other stock trading platforms.
PANews
2025/06/18 01:50
Pantera, Multicoin Capital invest in Solana AI project Gradient Network
Gradient Network, a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project on Solana, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital. The Gradient team, which is building a decentralized AI runtime on Solana, announced the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:45
Dow Jones down as Trump rejects quick Israel-Iran ceasefire, RFK Jr. targets Big Pharma
Bearish sentiment prevailed in U.S. markets as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:19
JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments
With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire. Technology-driven…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 00:30
Ink will launch its native token INK, and airdrops will be targeted at early participants of the liquidity protocol
PANews reported on June 18 that the Layer2 network Ink announced that it will launch the ecosystem's native token INK, with a total supply permanently limited to 1 billion, and
PANews
2025/06/18 00:07
Trump: We now have complete control of Iran's airspace
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, Trump said that we now have full control over Iran's airspace. Iran has advanced air tracking systems and other defense
PANews
2025/06/18 00:00
Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months
One Coinbase insider sold more than $5 million in shares in the last three months.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Iran announces launch of the tenth phase of "Real Promise-3" operation against Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Iran announced the launch of the tenth phase of the "Real Commitment-3" operation against Israel.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:56
StarkWare announces launch of STRK token delegation program
PANews reported on June 17 that StarkWare announced the launch of the STRK token delegation program, which aims to support the decentralization of Starknet by empowering validators. Thereby helping to
PANews
2025/06/17 23:44
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister: Mission in Iran is almost complete
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs said that the mission in Iran is nearing completion.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:39
