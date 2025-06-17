MEXC Exchange
U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, US cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%, Bitfarms fell 3.2%, and Strategy fell 1.3%. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF fell 2.8%,
PANews
2025/06/17 22:35
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,052 BTC (worth $427.48 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a
PANews
2025/06/17 22:30
Decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital and others
PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, the decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing. This round
PANews
2025/06/17 22:28
Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption
Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.
PANews
2025/06/17 22:24
Coinbase seeks SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Reuters, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the company is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
PANews
2025/06/17 22:10
Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, JD Group Chairman Liu Qiangdong said in a sharing session today that JD hopes to apply for stablecoin licenses in
PANews
2025/06/17 22:00
Brazil’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes First Committee
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin News, Brazil's Bitcoin Reserve Act "PL 4501/2023 or PL 4501/2024" has passed the first committee for review. The bill proposes to
PANews
2025/06/17 21:53
Namada has completed the final stages of its mainnet launch, and the native token will soon be available for trading
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Namada, based on Cosmos, has completed the final stage of its mainnet launch and launched a system designed to provide
PANews
2025/06/17 21:50
Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors
Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other. Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:48
io.net expands AI toolkit with Walrus integration for encrypted model storage
io.net is bolstering its decentralized AI infrastructure by integrating Walrus’ encrypted storage protocol, enabling developers to securely train and deploy custom models without relying on traditional cloud providers. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 17, decentralized…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:43
