MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating
PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Defx, a privacy-focused transaction-specific L1 blockchain project, completed a US$2.5 million seed round of financing. Pantera Capital, CMT Digital, gumi
L1
$0.00663
-0.15%
SEED
$0.001037
-1.23%
DEFX
$0.03172
+4.58%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 17:01
U.S. SEC, Ripple Labs ask court to pause appeal amid pending motion
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to continue to pause their ongoing appeal. According to a June 17 update on X by defense attorney James K.…
U
$0.01102
+0.09%
SECOND
$0.0000129
+29.00%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:01
An overview of the interest-bearing stablecoin track: Which projects are helping you make money?
Original title: Stablecoin Update May 2025 Original source: Artemis Original translation: Bitpush In the crypto market, stablecoins are no longer just "stable" - they are quietly helping you make money.
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.5915 million
PANews reported on June 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.1539
-6.14%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:30
Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth
Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar. Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of […]
BANK
$0.05261
-6.30%
VICE
$0.01295
+1.72%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 16:30
TenArmor: Meta Pool lost $130,000 due to vulnerability attack
PANews reported on June 17 that according to security agency TenArmor, Meta Pool suffered an attack on the Ethereum network, resulting in a loss of approximately $130,000. The attacker exploited
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:22
Spark launches the first phase of Ignition airdrops, available before 22:00 on July 22
PANews reported on June 17 that the decentralized finance protocol Spark announced the launch of its native token SPK and launched the first phase of Ignition airdrop. SPK holders can
TOKEN
$0.01454
-5.40%
SPK
$0.08923
-4.30%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:12
Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed
The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.
BTC
$112,189.58
-1.21%
ORDER
$0.1091
-2.32%
AI
$0.1136
-6.73%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:11
From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?
During the bull market, many people made a hundred times their money overnight by buying a certain project, but many people also lost all their money because the project owner
ZERO
$0.00004768
-4.69%
BANK
$0.05261
-6.30%
MYTH
$0.1101
+1.19%
PEOPLE
$0.01748
-5.05%
BULL
$0.003914
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:00
The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury
The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company. The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which…
GROW
$0.0111
+21.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:54
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes