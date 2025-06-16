2025-08-03 Sunday

This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now

Over the years, several Layer 2 projects have tried to fix the problems of Bitcoin by building faster systems on top of it. Some made headlines, but many couldn’t deliver or were simply abandoned along the way. Despite all the efforts, the big problems around Bitcoin’s speed, fees, and lack of advanced functionality still remain... The post This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins 2025/06/16 15:50
AguilaTrades increases BTC position to $317 million, liquidation price is $101,426

PANews reported on June 16 that according to monitoring by Ember, after the BTC rebounded at noon, trader @AguilaTrades made a floating profit of $4.18 million, and then added 500
PANews 2025/06/16 15:27
British listed company Coinsilium purchased another 6.5577 BTC for its subsidiary Forza, bringing Forza’s total holdings to 25.2392 BTC

PANews reported on June 16 that Coinsilium Group Limited, a listed blockchain company headquartered in the UK, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited recently purchased 6.5577 bitcoins, with
PANews 2025/06/16 15:25
VanEck Flags Emerging Risk for Bitcoin-Holding Firms — Can Companies Avoid Value Erosion?

VanEck is warning that the Bitcoin treasury strategy adopted by several public companies may be on shaky ground, as rising risks threaten to erode rather than enhance shareholder value. The firm’s head of digital assets research, Matthew Sigel, said some firms are approaching a critical threshold, where continued Bitcoin accumulation may end up eroding, rather than creating, shareholder value. In a Monday X post , Sigel pointed to the growing risk posed by at-the-market, or ATM, share issuance programs used by these firms to fund Bitcoin purchases. No public BTC treasury company has traded below its Bitcoin NAV for a sustained period. But at least one is now approaching parity. As some of these companies raise capital through large at-the-market (ATM) programs to buy BTC, a risk is emerging: If the stock trades at or near… — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) June 16, 2025 Time for Safeguards as Premiums Shrink? When stocks trade well above their Bitcoin net asset value, or NAV, issuing new equity brings in a premium. But once that stock price nears parity with the value of its Bitcoin holdings, dilution sets in. “That is not capital formation. It is erosion,” Sigel wrote. He argued that companies using Bitcoin as a treasury asset should adopt guardrails while premiums still exist. Among the measures he recommends is pausing ATM programs if the stock trades below 0.95 times NAV for 10 or more trading days. Additionally, he suggests launching strategic reviews if the discount continues. He also advises prioritizing buybacks when Bitcoin rises but the stock price does not reflect that gain. VanEck Flags Familiar Pattern as BTC-Rich Firms Face Shareholder Pain Sigel added that executive compensation should be tied to NAV per share growth. In contrast, it should not depend on the size of a firm’s Bitcoin holdings or the total number of shares issued. He drew comparisons to the crypto mining sector, where relentless share issuance and inflated pay packages led to long-term shareholder losses. “No need for a sequel,” he warned. While no public company has consistently traded below its Bitcoin NAV, VanEck’s Sigel noted that Semler Scientific, a California-based medical technology firm, is now close. Semler entered the crypto market in May 2024 and has since accumulated 3,808 BTC, worth roughly $405m. Despite Bitcoin’s strong performance this year, Semler’s stock has dropped more than 45% year to date, dragging its market capitalization to about $435m. As a result, its multiple of NAV, or mNAV, has slipped below 1x, landing near 0.82x. The gap shows that investor confidence in Bitcoin does not always lead to equity gains. This is especially true when companies rely on aggressive capital raises to fund their crypto purchases. Semler, like many firms pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy, has raised funds through both equity and debt offerings. This approach is based on the belief that rising Bitcoin prices will eventually boost the stock as well. However, as Sigel pointed out, those gains are never guaranteed. Without structural discipline, companies risk eroding value just as fast as they aim to create it.
CryptoNews 2025/06/16 15:15
After HYPE hit a new high of $44.4, the giant whale holding 4x leveraged long positions in $HYPE made a floating profit of more than $13.7 million

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the price of $HYPE broke through the historical high, reaching $44.4. A whale holding a 4x leveraged long position
PANews 2025/06/16 15:11
Hong Kong accelerates stablecoin licensing to tap into global market boom

With stablecoins gaining traction worldwide, Hong Kong is pushing forward with its licensing framework in a bid to position itself as a global leader in the thriving sector. According to Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Hong Kong is speeding up plans…
Crypto.news 2025/06/16 15:06
HYPE breaks through $44, setting a new all-time high

PANews reported on June 16 that the market showed that the HYPE token broke through the $44 mark and is now trading at 44.408 USDT, with a daily increase of
PANews 2025/06/16 14:52
Digital Euro Launch Awaits EU Legislative Approval, Says ECB Chief Lagarde

The European Central Bank is racing toward the launch of a digital euro, driven by surging consumer demand and the need to unify Europe’s digital payment landscape. ECB Close to Digital Euro Launch to Meet Consumer Demand, Maintain Cash and Digital Balance European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde confirmed on June 12 during an […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/06/16 14:30
Ethereum co-founder: Wall Street will ‘go deep’ into DeFi and Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder Joseph Lubin predicts Wall Street will soon make its foray into DeFi and crypto amidst the recent spike in institutional demand for BTC and ETH. In a recent post, Lubin highlighted the increasing demand for…
Crypto.news 2025/06/16 14:06
After becoming popular and then fading away, will Labubu have the same ending as NFT?

Author: Blockchain Knight Labubu is a fictional IP character created by Hong Kong artist Long Jiasheng in 2015, belonging to the "THE MONSTERS" series of Pop Mart. Its design combines
PANews 2025/06/16 14:00

