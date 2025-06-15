Keep SpacePay on Your Radar: This Altcoin Is About to Explode

Most crypto projects promise to change the world but end up collecting dust in forgotten wallets. SpacePay feels different. This London-based fintech startup has built a payment platform that actually works in the real world. It features a tiny 0.5% transaction fee, compatibility with over 325 crypto wallets, and instant cash settlements for merchants. The.. The post Keep SpacePay on Your Radar: This Altcoin Is About to Explode appeared first on 99Bitcoins .