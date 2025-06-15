MEXC Exchange
Vietnam passes digital technology bill to legalize cryptocurrency, expected to take effect on January 1 next year
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the Vietnamese National Assembly approved the Digital Technology Industry Act on June 14, which included digital assets in the regulatory scope.
PANews
2025/06/15 18:21
Vietnam legalizes crypto under new digital technology law
Vietnam has passed a sweeping digital technology law that legalizes crypto assets and outlines incentives for AI, semiconductors, and infrastructure.
PANews
2025/06/15 18:07
Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor
PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
GitFish: Completed all LINUX refunds
PANews reported on June 15 that GitFish, a GitHub codebase tokenization and trading platform, said it had officially completed all LINUX refunds and had returned 25,030 SOL to 8,889 users.
PANews
2025/06/15 17:42
Math meets humanity where web3 needs it most | Opinion
Zero-knowledge proofs solve web3's bot problem by verifying humans without exposing their personal data
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 17:37
Consensys founder: ETH has been discussed frequently recently due to the improvement of the US regulatory environment
PANews reported on June 15 that Joseph Robin, founder of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, responded to the community's statement that he had recently been under pressure from ETH and
PANews
2025/06/15 17:37
Keep SpacePay on Your Radar: This Altcoin Is About to Explode
Most crypto projects promise to change the world but end up collecting dust in forgotten wallets. SpacePay feels different. This London-based fintech startup has built a payment platform that actually works in the real world. It features a tiny 0.5% transaction fee, compatibility with over 325 crypto wallets, and instant cash settlements for merchants. The.. The post Keep SpacePay on Your Radar: This Altcoin Is About to Explode appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/15 17:34
USD1 may have a short-term premium due to the subscription of Sahara AI community
PANews reported on June 15 that the decentralized AI blockchain platform Sahara AI's community subscription on the Buildpad platform started about 12 hours ago, with payment methods including USD1 (ERC-20/BEP-20)
PANews
2025/06/15 17:33
Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Economic Maelstrom Affecting Millions
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has the potential to disrupt global markets and extend to other regions. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil tankers, could be closed as the conflict escalates. Iran-Israel Conflict Might Upend the World’s Oil Markets World markets are once again facing difficulties due to geopolitical tensions. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 17:30
Balance Foundation: The third batch of EPT distribution has been launched and all node holders can receive it
PANews reported on June 15 that the Balance Foundation announced on the X platform that the third batch of EPT allocations has been launched, and all node holders can apply
PANews
2025/06/15 17:28
