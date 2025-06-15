MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
An address holding 12,369,162 USDT was frozen
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address on the Tron chain holding 12,369,162 USDT was frozen.
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 17:19
Glassnode: Bitcoin's upward trend has not changed due to the sharp growth in the previous two cycles
PANews reported on June 15 that Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that although the current market value of Bitcoin has increased significantly compared with the previous
NOT
$0.002037
-3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 17:12
Analysis: The crypto market seems to have digested the impact of the situation in the Middle East, and Bitcoin may retest its historical highs
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, despite the heightened geopolitical tensions after Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran, the Fear and Greed Index, which
FEAR
$0.02104
-4.79%
INDEX
$1.248
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 17:01
Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, a recent report released by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC showed that cryptocurrency remittance channels in Latin America are booming, and the number
PEOPLE
$0.01744
-4.80%
SEND
$0.4875
-5.43%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 16:51
Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America
According to a report by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC, cryptocurrency rails for remittances are booming in Latam. This use case, which previously struggled to gain momentum, is currently experiencing significant growth, with volumes increasing by over 40% in 2024 and the potential for further growth as stablecoins go mainstream. Cryptocurrency Remittances Grow 40% in Latam With […]
GROW
$0.0111
+21.97%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 16:40
Bitwise Asset Management: Owning 1 BTC becomes a new wealth goal for young investors
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices rebounded from the sell-off caused by the Middle East incident as young investors' long-term confidence in its global spirit
BTC
$112,119.96
-1.20%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 16:37
Pi Coin holders eye safe upside in Neo Pepe ecosystem model
After Pi Coin doubts, investors eye Neo Pepe Coin, a tech-powered memecoin blending utility with DeFi and NFT potential. #partnercontent
PI
$0.34804
-14.65%
NEO
$5.616
-3.93%
DEFI
$0.002021
+1.10%
SAFE
$0.4038
-3.44%
NFT
$0.000000472
-0.69%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 16:28
Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO
Roxom Global CEO Borja Martel Seward has warned that when the bull market eventually ends, it could trigger a bearish phase, potentially causing some bitcoin treasury companies to struggle. Bull Market to Persist for Months As global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to ripple through traditional financial markets, the bitcoin landscape is charting its own course, presenting […]
NOW
$0.00793
+2.85%
BULL
$0.003914
--%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 15:10
Brazil ends crypto tax exemption, imposes 17.5% flat rate on gains
Brazil scraps crypto tax exemption for small traders, enforces flat 17.5% rate across all gains, including self-custody and offshore holdings.
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 14:58
Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”
PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached
NOT
$0.002037
-3.18%
FORM
$3.7103
-4.15%
SOON
$0.1559
+3.93%
EVER
$0.00968
+0.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 14:23
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes