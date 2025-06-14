Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts

Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress. Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025 Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis […]