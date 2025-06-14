MEXC Exchange
Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective
Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance. Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 09:45
An address suspected to be associated with ConsenSys bought another 5,463 ETH, worth about $14 million
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 3 hours ago, a whale/institutional address (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 5,463 ETH (worth $14 million) through over-the-counter (OTC)
PANews
2025/06/14 09:20
White House reviewing SpaceX contract
PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department
PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
US SEC approves Trump Media and Technology Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Agreement Registration Statement
PANews reported on June 14 that according to GlobeNewswire, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced that the previously submitted S-3 registration statement has been approved by the US SEC.
PANews
2025/06/14 08:54
Ripple and SEC Renew Efforts to Resolve Long-Running XRP Lawsuit
Ripple and the SEC have reignited efforts to end their dispute over XRP, aiming to dissolve the final injunction, unlock $125 million, and cement a long-awaited settlement. Ripple and SEC Push Court to Finalize XRP Case, Dissolve Final Injunction and Free Escrowed Funds The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. jointly […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 08:45
“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago
PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10
PANews
2025/06/14 08:36
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes opened lower and fell, and the energy sector rose sharply
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 1.79%, and a cumulative decline
PANews
2025/06/14 08:32
Why are JD.com and Ant Group competing to apply for stablecoin licenses?
Why are JD.com and Ant Group competing to apply for stablecoin licenses? JD.com and Ant Group are competing to apply for stablecoin licenses, mainly to seize the new track of
PANews
2025/06/14 08:30
Grayscale, VanEck and other SOL ETF issuers have filed updated S-1 filings
PANews reported on June 14 that according to The block, investment companies Franklin Templeton, Galaxy Digital and VanEck submitted updated S-1 documents, and Grayscale also submitted an updated document and
PANews
2025/06/14 08:23
Ethereum Foundation Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Co-creator Roman Storm’s Defense Ahead of July Trial
PANews reported on June 14 that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is raising defense funds for the trial that will begin in New York on July 14. The Ethereum Foundation
PANews
2025/06/14 08:12
