Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years
According to data tracked by Whale Alert, a long-dormant Genesis pre-mined ethereum wallet just stirred to life, moving 230 ETH for the first time in nearly a decade. From $71 to $590K: Forgotten Ethereum Wallet Wakes Up in 2025 Back in July 2015, roughly 8,893 distinct wallets were directly credited with ETH from the Genesis […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 04:30
SEC, Ripple file motion to release $125M in escrow as case winds down
The lawsuit against Ripple, filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2020, is finally wrapping up.
PANews
2025/06/14 04:18
Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 04:17
Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points
On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 03:30
AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming
Avalanche was hot hard by Middle East tensions, with technicals not going in its favor.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?
Little Pepe presale offers 40x potential as a Layer 2 memecoin built for explosive growth. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:11
Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt
Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings. In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:07
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase
Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.
Fxstreet
2025/06/14 02:57
Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card
Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards. S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 02:30
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined
Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
PANews
2025/06/14 02:01
