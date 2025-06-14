Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years

According to data tracked by Whale Alert, a long-dormant Genesis pre-mined ethereum wallet just stirred to life, moving 230 ETH for the first time in nearly a decade. From $71 to $590K: Forgotten Ethereum Wallet Wakes Up in 2025 Back in July 2015, roughly 8,893 distinct wallets were directly credited with ETH from the Genesis […]