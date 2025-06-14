2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years

Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years

According to data tracked by Whale Alert, a long-dormant Genesis pre-mined ethereum wallet just stirred to life, moving 230 ETH for the first time in nearly a decade. From $71 to $590K: Forgotten Ethereum Wallet Wakes Up in 2025 Back in July 2015, roughly 8,893 distinct wallets were directly credited with ETH from the Genesis […]
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0216-3.35%
Ethereum
ETH$3,394.22-3.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004739-1.31%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 04:30
SEC, Ripple file motion to release $125M in escrow as case winds down

SEC, Ripple file motion to release $125M in escrow as case winds down

The lawsuit against Ripple, filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2020, is finally wrapping up.
Share
PANews2025/06/14 04:18
Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the…
U
U$0.01102--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 04:17
Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv […]
Telcoin
TEL$0.004644-0.76%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 03:30
AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

Avalanche was hot hard by Middle East tensions, with technicals not going in its favor.
Avalanche
AVAX$20.91-3.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002039-2.44%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007311-1.32%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008979-3.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:29
Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Little Pepe presale offers 40x potential as a Layer 2 memecoin built for explosive growth. #partnercontent
Solayer
LAYER$0.5806-3.45%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001003-4.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:11
Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings.  In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks…
RedStone
RED$0.3189-4.34%
SOON
SOON$0.1555+3.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:07
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.
Ethereum
ETH$3,394.22-3.16%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/14 02:57
Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards. S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.008918-7.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00791+2.19%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20256-4.06%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 02:30
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 02:01

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes