2025-08-03 Sunday

Explore ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining to Help You Achieve Daily Crypto Gains

In the current financial system of the crypto market, turbulence continues, and the cloud mining industry is also becoming fiercer. Nowadays, using stablecoins to participate in cloud mining is the safest and wisest choice. ETHRANSACTION has become an industry leader with safe, reliable, legal, and advanced equipment and artificial intelligence management! The ETHRANSACTION platform allows individuals to generate digital currencies remotely for operation and generate substantial and fixed daily income-simplifying cumbersome processes so that users can easily obtain cryptocurrencies without placing expensive equipment or dealing with complex technology. Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION has obtained all the necessary licenses issued by the British government and has now developed into one of the world’s top and most well-known cloud mining companies. With its advanced facilities, anyone can trade mainstream digital currencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin with just a laptop or mobile device. ETHRANSACTION prioritizes security and uses industry best practices, including SSL encryption, L&G insurance, and an effective risk prevention system . These security protocols ensure that user data and funds are always safe and confidential. Join Now and Enjoy the Welcome Bonus ETHRANSACTION offers opportunities for everyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies, regardless of their level of expertise. New users can get an instant $19 welcome bonus when they sign up and start mining immediately without any upfront costs or expensive equipment installation. ETHRANSACTION: Simple Interface and Security Protection ETHRANSACTION offers contract plans tailored to meet the needs of small and large traders. Participants can start mining for free and get rewards by simply registering as one of ETHRANSACTION users. The mining range is wide, and buyers can profit from a variety of altcoins depending on market fluctuations. The currencies that can be mined include: BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE and other altcoins and obtain. The best quality security infrastructure, protected by SSL encryption, insured by L&G, and trusted by large financial institutions The sustainable mining process is carried out through 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with international standards Earn up to 6% permanent commission for each friend referral and exclusive access to a $370,000 reward pool. Ethereum 2.0 progress and institutional demand have allowed Ethereum to maintain its position as one of the most popular blockchain technologies. At most, ETH traders can only quadruple their holdings with this modest growth. In contrast, cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION provides a faster and more efficient way to make profits without the risk of keeping ETH savings or market fluctuations. ETHRANSACTION Generates Income Even When Traders Are on Vacation At a time when passive cash flow is more important than ever, ETHRANSACTION makes it easy and safe for individuals to join the cryptocurrency industry. The network’s legitimacy, security, convenience, and benefits make it an ideal solution for both new and professional investors. ETHRANSACTION provides users with the tools they need to mine and create wealth at scale, whether they want to be completely self-reliant or want a flexible income stream.
Yupp chat platform officially launched, users can earn up to $50 per month by participating in AI evaluation

PANews June 13 news, according to Wired, AI evaluation platform Yupp is officially launched today. Users can get points by comparing the answers generated by two models, choosing the better
Walmart and Amazon eye dollar-pegged stablecoins to cut payment costs: report

U.S. retail powerhouses Walmart and Amazon are reportedly weighing the launch of their own dollar-pegged stablecoins. Per a June 13 WSJ report, the companies are said to be exploring how stablecoin launch and integration could help streamline payment systems, significantly…
a16z leads $33 million seed round in Yupp to build a decentralized AI assessment platform

PANews reported on June 13 that according to its official website, a16z announced that it had led a $33 million seed round of financing for Yupp, a platform combining AI
Source: Israel's operations against Iraq may last more than two weeks

PANews June 13, according to Israel's i24News, Israeli sources said that the operation against Iran may take at least a few days, but it may also last more than two
HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon

On June 9, 2025, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025, the Incrypted Online Marathon took place. Among the speakers was Peter Volnov, co-founder of HOT Labs, who discussed the company’s vision for the future of blockchain abstraction technology and introduced Hot Chain Abstraction. At the time of writing, the online marathon has garnered over […] Сообщение HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
A whale invested 4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and opened a multi-currency long position with leverage

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale address injected another $4 million USDC into Hyperliquid, with a total position of $6 million. It also
Tomo Wallet is the first to launch the KOL order tracking function on the APP

PANews reported on June 13 that TomoWallet announced the launch of the first Twitter tracking push function on the App side, including real-time push, intelligent identification and unlimited following. Using
New Crypto Presale Could Possibly Make You Massive Gains, and Here’s Why Neo Pepe Leads

This content is provided by a sponsor. In the electrifying realm of cryptocurrency, where fortunes are forged and narratives spun, meme coins have frequently been dismissed as ephemeral trends. Yet, a select few have defied skepticism, transforming modest initial outlays into monumental windfalls. Neo Pepe is rapidly emerging as a formidable contender in this exclusive […]
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say